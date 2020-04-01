Celeste Bright Exposes Her Cleavage In An Unzipped Pink Bathing Suit: ‘Day 15 Of Quarantine’

Celeste Bright showed off her quarantine style for her latest Instagram share. The model sizzled as she wore her bathing suit indoors during day 15 of her self isolation due to the coronavirus.

In the sexy photos, Celeste sported a bright pink bathing suit that featured sleeves and a zipper down the front. The swimwear clung to her curves, showing off her toned arms and tiny waist. Of course, she left the suit unzipped to expose her ample cleavage.

In the first photo, Celeste leaned against a nearby wall with one hip pushed out. She had one arm hanging at her side and the other wrapped around her midsection as she gave a serious stare into the camera. The second shot featured the model turned to the side as she arched her back and flaunted her booty while wearing a big smile on her face.

Celeste had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also rocked a natural makeup look for the photos. The application included pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her face to illuminate her skin. She added long lashes and black eyeliner. She completed the look with sculpted eyebrows and light pink lip gloss.

The post was a hit with Celeste’s 658,000-plus followers. The pics raked in more than 27,000 likes in less than 24 hours after its upload. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 320 messages for the model to read.

“Hot pink is your color,” one follower remarked.

“This bathing suit is incredible. I love the way it looks on you and that neon pink is stunning. You look great, keep your head up we’ll all be out and about soon enough,” another wrote.

“I absolutely love this pink on you!” a third comment read.

“I almost thought there was a halo over your head but that can’t be right,” a fourth social media user told the model, referencing a piece of art hanging behind her.

The model is known for going scantily clad in her photos. She’s seen sporting bikinis, tiny dresses, and plunging tops on the regular. However, she doesn’t shy away from more casual styles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently thrilled her fans when she rocked a comfy-looking tie dyed crop top and a pair of matching sweatpants. To date, that post has pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 340 comments.