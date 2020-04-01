Ellie O’Donnell Looks Smoking Hot In Cream-Colored Crop Top & A Pair Of Skintight Shorts

Ellie O’Donnell slayed in a tiny little outfit as she posed in her kitchen for her most recent Instagram upload. The model flashed her curves as she enjoyed some cookies.

In the sexy snapshot, Ellie looked smoking hot in a tiny cream-colored crop top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. She also put her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs on display.

The matching high-waisted bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips, and showcased her tiny waist and lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with large gold hoop earrings and bright red fingernail polish.

The blond bombshell sat on her kitchen counter top with the plate of cookies on her lap for the snap. She had one hip pushed out and her head turned to the side. She looked away from the camera with a sassy side-eye expression and her tongue sticking out.

Ellie wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and pulled back in a sleek bun at the base of her head. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo.

The application consisted of long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She also sported darkened brows to help define her eyes. The model complemented her tan skin with highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She also rocked bronzed blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Ellie’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 21,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left nearly 200 messages in the comments section.

“The prettiest girl in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Making me hungry,” another stated.

“QUARANTINE SNACKS DONE RIGHT,” a third social media user exclaimed.

“Your smile is literally the cutest by far,” a fourth person told the model.

The Instagram hottie is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online posts. She is often seen posing in racy ensembles such as scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie most recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she sported a stunning yellow dress with a plunging neckline to flaunt her cleavage. That also proved to be a popular upload. To date, it has racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 340 comments.