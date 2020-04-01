Colorado Dog Trained To Take Groceries To Vulnerable Neighbor Who Is Social Distancing

A golden retriever from Colorado takes bags of groceries to his neighbor who is particularly susceptible to the coronavirus.

Sundance is a golden retriever from Colorado who works hard to take care of a vulnerable member of his community. Sundance’s owner, a woman named Karen Eveleth, trained the dog to take bags of groceries over to her elderly neighbor, Renee Hellman. Hellman is social distancing and particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, according to CNN.

Hellman is 71-years-old and has health problems that exacerbate her chance of getting infected with COVID-19. Thus, going to the grocery herself and exposing herself to airborne germs was not an option. Eveleth, who had been a neighbor of hers for ten years, decided to step up to help. She went grocery shopping for her and passed the items over to Sundance who delivered all of the necessities.

“I have COPD and heart problems — all the things that they say people of my age are susceptible to the coronavirus. I have basically spent the last three weeks in my house,” Hellman explained.

Eveleth got the idea to train Sundance to take on this task after reading an article about a dog offering comfort to hospital patients. She knew that given the current situation, Hellman could also probably use some comfort.

“I knew that she’s isolated there by herself. Her sister checks in on her once a week. But now there’s no checking in because of the isolation. So, I decided to just get her groceries and she agreed,” Eveleth said.

Sundance eagerly delivers everything from chicken to vegetables and bags of flour. He then gets rewarded with a duck jerky treat.

“Every day we send something back and forth. He’s just happy to do his job,” Hellman said of the dog.

Sundance does more than simply take Hellman her essential items. He offers much needed companionship to Hellman who can not safely have visitors for the foreseeable future. She looks forward to his visits every time.

In addition to grocery delivery, Sundance knows several other useful tricks to make life a little easier for his owner. He retrieves the mail for Evelth every day. He also picks things up off the floor for her since she has a bad back

“He is a humble hero,” Eveleth said of her beloved dog.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, animals seem to be offering a level of hope and comfort in the midst of the current health crisis. Pet adoptions are soaring, particularly in New York where many shelters have completely run out of animals in need of fostering or adoption.