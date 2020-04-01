Cruise Ships With Infected Passengers Must Stay At-Sea, Coast Guard Says

'A potential evacuee has better access to comfortable surroundings and the medical staff on board the foreign passenger vessel where care is already being provided,' said the Coast Guard memo.

The Coast Guard has informed governors of states with ports that can receive cruise ships that those vessels with passengers possibly infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, must stay at-sea “indefinitely,” ABC News reports.

The cruise industry has been effectively idled by the global pandemic, with vessels lined up in port cities, such as Miami, inhabited only by their crew. However, a few remain at-sea. For example, Carnival, which operates 105 vessels across 9 cruise lines, still has 6,000 passengers on board three vessels. One is scheduled to arrive in Fort Civitavecchia, Italy; another in Southampton, England; and another in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

At least one ship belonging to the Carnival Corporation, the Holland America cruise ships Zaandam, is carrying the bodies of passengers that are believed to have died of COVID-19. Another Carnival vessel, Coral Princess, is carrying passengers in its medical center with “flu-like symptoms.”

In a March 29 safety bulletin signed by Coast Guard Rear Admiral E.C. Jones, whose district includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico, Jones says that those vessels will not be allowed to dock in his jurisdiction.

“This is necessary as shore-side medical facilities may reach full capacity and lose the ability to accept and effectively treat additional critically-ill patients,” the memo said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is clear that his state is not prepared to accept sick cruise ship passengers.

“Just to drop people off at the place where we’re having the highest number of cases right now just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” DeSantis said.

President Trump, meanwhile, wants a solution to the matter.

“They’re dying on the ship. I’m going to do what’s right. Not only for us, but for humanity,” he said, noting that he would speak to his Republican colleague about the situation.

The Coast Guard, for its part, suggests that cruise ships should bring their sick passengers to hospital in the country where the ship is flagged. Since most Carnival vessels are Bahamian-flagged, the Coast Guard would like to see those passengers brought to hospitals in the island nation.

However, the Bahamian health care system is limited, and many people in the island nation are still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard memo indicates that the military unit will have the final decision on whether or not a sick passenger can be transferred to a stateside hospital. And if it’s allowed, it will be up to the cruise line to secure a hospital bed for the sick patient and transfer them there.