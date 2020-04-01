Harry Potter At Home Website Started To Help Comfort Fans In Coronavirus Quarantine

J.K. Rowling hopes the website will be a welcome distraction for those sheltering in place.

On April 1, J.K. Rowling, the author of the wildly popular Harry Potter series, announced that she has created a new Harry Potter website, according to the Associated Press. Harry Potter At Home was made to bring comfort to fans of all ages who are sheltering in place during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The website, www.harrypotterathome.com, features activities ranging from games to quizzes to entertain all and test first-time readers. Classic quizzes that began on the Wizarding World virtual experience like the house sorting quiz have also been added.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said in a statement Wednesday. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Rowling also partnered with her U.S. and U.K. publishers, Scholastic and Bloomsbury, to contribute content and articles to the website as well. Content that publishers produce will also be promoted on its own websites too. One of the earliest articles written by Scholastic focuses on how to teach children to enjoy reading.

Another partnership was struck up between Rowling, Audible and OverDrive. Audible is an audio publisher and distributor for audiobooks while OverDrive is an e-book supplier and virtual library. The partnership between the two distributors and Rowling will allow people to have free access to both audio and digital editions of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The Audible version of the book is available in six languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese. OverDrive’s version is available in 20 different languages. Access will be available throughout the month of April.

According to the statement made on Wizarding World that announced the new digital initiative, Rowling is working to help teachers with her digital development too. The author has granted an open license to educators so they can read all seven Harry Potter books to their students through “virtual read-a-long sessions on video.” Some teachers had started reading the books with their students before the outbreak forced schools to close. Those teachers are now sharing the platform and using it to connect to the classroom again.

Before we left school, I had a lot of students reading Harry Potter, so I was super excited to share Harry Potter at Home with them (thanks Mom for sending it to me!). Check it out if you love the books too! https://t.co/1VZoEF23ub — Ms. Majestic (@Miss_Majestic_) April 1, 2020

Harry Potter at home launches today! I’ll be reading to my students on Schoology and giving out some fun facts! In these dark times, Hogwarts is always there to welcome you home. #slytherin #harrypotterathome… https://t.co/4hWgOOSEOy — BlackCowboy (@blackcowboy513) April 1, 2020

While the website is in early stages with a few articles, quizzes and games already available, fans have been assured more is to come. The digital team behind the virtual portal to Hogwarts explained that, like magic, the website will see changes often. Check back daily to see what is new in the entertaining world of digital Harry Potter.