With Gyms Closed, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Still Working Out Inside The Supreme Court’s Private Facility

Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t letting a worldwide pandemic stop her from working out.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice, famous for her rigorous twice-a-week workout routines that include planks and pushups along with a number of other exercises, has been working inside the U.S. Supreme Court’s private facility after the coronavirus outbreak forced all gyms in the Washington area to close. As Law360 noted, Ginsburg has been working with longtime personal trainer Bryant Johnson at the private gym for justices located inside the Supreme Court building.

Johnson, who spent 30 years in the U.S. Army and is now an employee of the federal district court in the nation’s capital, said the two are taking special precautions to remain apart and to wipe down workout equipment. Johnson added that he canceled appointments with other clients and has been working exclusively with Ginsburg.

“Everybody’s been shut down. The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it,” Johnson said. “She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that’s the least that I can do.”

“Her choice is, she doesn’t make excuses not to do it. So we find ways to do it.”

Johnson said that he and Ginsburg have worked together for so long that they are able to limit interactions during each training session. Johnson said he carefully wipes down each piece of equipment before she touches it, and Ginsburg knows exactly what he wants her to do, allowing them to remain far apart.

Ginsburg’s health has been a matter of concern after several bouts with cancer and recent hospitalizations, including one in November after she reported suffering chills and a fever. As The Inquisitr reported, she was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital and later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Hospital officials later released a statement saying she responded well to treatment, and was later discharged after recovering.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” the statement read.

While Ginsburg has been able to maintain her workout routine, the Supreme Court itself is in a bit of a holding pattern. It postponed the oral argument schedule set to start on March 23, the first time that the schedule has been altered since the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. Justices have still been conferencing remotely, with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding from inside the court’s conference room, Law360 reported.