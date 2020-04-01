Kelis Styles Her Own Merchandise With Skintight White Pants: ‘T-Shirt Chic Made Easy’

Kelis recently dropped some new merchandise and decided to style herself in one of the garments to help her fans look just as great as she does in it.

The “Get Along With You” hitmaker stunned in a white short-sleeved T-shirt with her face on it. The item of clothing saw Kelis wearing a large helmet with crystals embroidered all over the top. The front was sheer and went over her eyes. Underneath, her name written in pink text. The singer opted for a larger size so she could wear it oversized and paired the ensemble with what appeared to be skintight white pants.

Kelis accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, numerous bracelets, rings, and a necklace with a pendant of the letter “k.” She sported her curly shoulder-length red hair down and opted for sparkly eyeshadow for the occasion.

The “Caught out There” songstress shared the photo which had been made into a mini video clip. In the background, the image on her T-shirt had been edited as the backdrop with a red effect.

Kelis held the bottom of her T-shirt with both hands and tilted her head slightly. She looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and crossed over her legs.

For her caption, Kelis explained that her ensemble was an example of how to make “T-shirt chic” look easy. She told fans that her merchandise is available to purchase through the link in her bio.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 2,100 likes and over 50 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“I love this shirt. I love wearing it @kelis,” one user wrote.

“Good morning beautiful, stay safe and careful. God bless you and your family. Lastly, I love you K,” another devotee shared.

“I want that shirt,” remarked a third fan.

“Cool sparkly helmet girl!” a fourth admirer commented.

Kelis is no stranger to impressing her social media following with her fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Trick Me” chart-topper was recently on tour in Europe. While she was overseas, she wore a green coat with a multicolored fur hood. Kelis paired the look with fluffy tanned joggers and black leather shoes. She accessorized herself with a Fendi bag which she wrapped around her body. The fanny pack had their signature logo printed all over and appeared to be made out of leather material. Kelis was photographed smiling while sitting down on a multicolored wooden bench and was clearly living her best life.