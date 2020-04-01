NFL Agent Buddy Baker Reveals Both His Parents Died Of Coronavirus Only Six Minutes Apart

NFL agent Buddy Baker took to Twitter to share news that both his parents had died due to complications from the coronavirus. In his video he stressed the importance of social distancing and hoped the tragedy in his family could inspire others.

Most people have begun practicing social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the United States and across the globe. The long-time player agent whose clients included Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, as per USA Today, posted a solemn video on Twitter that announced the death of his parents and hoped to reach those who have not taken the respiratory illness seriously.

The Purdue University graduate uploaded the video to social media on Tuesday and started by telling his followers that his mother and father died on Sunday. Not only did they pass on the same day, but both their deaths were within minutes of each other.

“As many of you know my parents recently contracted COVID-19 and unfortunately passed away this past Sunday due to complications,” Baker said while sitting on a white couch. “My parents were amazing people. They were married 51-plus years and they passed away six minutes apart.”

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

He revealed that both of them were healthy before contracting the disease.

“Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health,” he said to the camera.

The main point of his video was to educate others while he shared his family’s hardships. Baker urged people to not only take the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines as suggestions but to follow them judiciously. He realized that too many have not followed shelter-at-home suggestions and continued to spread the virus because they do not believe their own loved ones can be impacted by the illness.

“Hopefully this can be a catalyst for a change. Practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home,” the agent said.

His tweet received over 8,400 likes and 1,900 retweets with more than 500 comments, mostly from people who offered condolences.

“Unimaginable. So sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your story,” Lindsey Thiry, a Los Angeles Rams reporter for ESPN commented.

“I am so unbelievably sorry to hear this, Buddy. My heart breaks for you,” Jenna Laine, another NFL reporter for ESPN responded.

The replies were filled with broken hearts and praying-hand emojis, and many could not believe he lost both parents at the same time.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Donald Trump warned the public that the next two weeks could be exceptionally difficulty for the country while the death toll rises. Experts at the White House fear deaths could reach 240,000.