‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: April Fool’s Day Brings Wild Drama In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 reveal that fans are in for a big treat. The April Fool’s Day episode is set to leave fans giggling as they escape the already wild drama in Salem and dive into some even crazier storylines.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see multiple character returns for the silly midweek episode. One big return will be Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), who will come back to give Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) the surprise of her life.

Daniel will come knocking at Nicole’s door with confidence, even though he was killed off years ago and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) received his heart. Nicole will obviously be shocked to see the father of her daughter return, and so will her live-in boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Daniel will likely tell Nicole some ridiculous story about how he’s come back from beyond the grave, possibly even citing Dr. Rolf (William Utay) as his savior. Either way, it should be fun for fans to see real-life couple Zucker and Christian share the screen together again as Nicole and Daniel.

Meanwhile, Sheila Watkins (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins), will also be back in Salem. Sheila will come to visit her old friend Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and find him newly reunited with the love of his life, Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Eli and Lani’s rekindled romance has been going well, but Sheila will come to throw a wrench in it when she shows up with a baby that she’ll claim was fathered by Eli.

Eli will be completely stunned to learn that he fathered Sheila’s child, and Lani will likely also have some strong emotions when she learns the news. Of course, it’s all apart of the soap’s April Fool’s Day episode so don’t look for Eli to be playing daddy to Sheila’s child in the future.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will have his world turned upside down when his father, Clyde Weston (James Read) breaks out of jail and looks for his newly released son to help him.

Ben will want to help his father, whom he’s grown close to over the past year, but he won’t want to lose his freedom after just getting out of prison himself.

Finally, Days of Our Lives fans will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) get a blast from the past when Leo Stark (Greg Rikkart) comes knocking at their door.