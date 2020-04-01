Lisa Rinna Says Denise Richards’ Anger Is At A ’10’ In Upcoming Season, Teases Shocking ‘Tea’ From Co-Star

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has some surprising things to say about Season 10.

Lisa Rinna says Denise Richards was really angry this season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans of the long-running reality show know that Denise, who joined the RHOBH cast last year, deals with a shocking hookup rumor regarding ex-castmate Brandi Glanville on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo hit. The Wild Things star is shown very upset as she says her family doesn’t “deserve” this.

Now it appears that Rinna is in the mix somehow, and it looks like there will be major drama as can be seen in the Season 10 trailer that is already making headlines. In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 trailer, Rinna is seen talking about Denise and Brandi’s alleged hookup in a conversation with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp and she also confronts Denise about the rumors.

During a remote appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, Rinna addressed the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in which she tells Denise,” Ooh, you’re so angry” after asking her about how she sent a cease and desist letter to someone, presumably Brandi.

When Cohen asked Rinna how angry Denise is this season — and how angry is she at Rinna in particular — the Bravo star told him viewers will have to tune in to see Denise’s level of anger on the show.

“But how angry is she at me in that moment? I would say a 10,” Rinna admits.

On WWHL, Rinna also played a game of “Spoiler Superlatives” where she gave some more insight into the milestone RHOBH season which also stars Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Rinna said that she is the biggest pot-stirrer this season, as well as the “funniest” drunk. She also praised Erika and Dorit’s fashion game, said Garcelle gave her the best “first impression” of the newbies and revealed that Kyle turns out to be the biggest peacemaker on the cast this season.

One of the most surprising answers was to the question of who spills “the most shocking tea” this season.

“Uh…Teddi,” Rinna said.

That’s interesting, considering the fact that newcomer Sutton is seen in the trailer telling Teddi, who was pregnant during filming, that she’s “a little boring.”

In a recent interview with Variety Live, Rinna described the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as ” exciting” and “shocking,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.