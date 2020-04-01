Surgeon General Says Social Distancing Will Continue Beyond The Coming 30 Days

As Americans prepare to hunker down for the next 30 days to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the surgeon general is warning that social distancing guidelines will likely need to stay in place beyond the end of April.

Jerome Adams spoke with NBC on the Today show on Wednesday when he was asked by host Savannah Guthrie about the government’s recommendations that people stay at home. She questioned whether it was likely that people would need to stay home beyond the end of April timeline in place right now.

“In my opinion, I think that in 30 days, we will still be telling the country in general that you need to practice these measures,” Adams said.

However, that depends on each state, he said. In some areas that implemented stay at home orders early on, they may be able to ease restrictions sooner. But in some areas, those restrictions will be more important than ever.

“But in 30 days, some places may not need to have a shelter in place anymore,” he continued. “So, again, we’ll start to ease this in 30 days, I think, in some places. But in other places, we’ll be ramping it up. We’ll follow the data, and we’ll go on based on what the data tells us.”

While the federal government currently suggests social distancing, it has been left up to the states to decide whether or not to issue a stay at home order. Guthrie asked whether the federal government should push a country-wide stay at home order.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that he hasn’t issued the stay at home order because he hasn’t received any guidance from the federal government to do so. Guthrie asked if all states should be telling people to stay at home, and Adams confirmed that staying at home is the best way to limit the spread of the disease.

Guthrie also asked about whether or not people should wear facemasks preventatively. Currently, Adams says, the government doesn’t recommend people wear a mask, but if they decide to, they need to be careful not to touch their face and to leave the N95 masks for healthcare workers. But, he added, the most important thing is for people to maintain social distancing – a mask doesn’t mean that people should feel safe heading out into public.

In recent days, the White House has warned that there could be over 200,000 deaths and President Donald Trump warned that the country is in for “a hell” of a few weeks.