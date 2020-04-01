Comcast CEO And Other Top TV Executives To Donate Salaries To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The company has also pledged $500 million to cover employees' paychecks and benefits as shutdown continues.

In a letter sent to employees across Comcast-owned entities on Wednesday April 1, chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts announced that the company’s top five executives would be donating their salaries to support coronavirus relief initiatives. According to Variety, the execs in question include the heads of NBCUniversal, Comcast Cable, and the Sky Group — the British media network acquired by Comcast in 2018.

While several Comcast divisions are still operating as normal during the COVID-19 pandemic — with the broadcasting, technical support, and customer service arms of the company possibly being busier than ever — all employees have not been spared the impact of the ensuing economic crisis. As such, Roberts also announced that the company is committed to minimizing the financial effects of the coronavirus.

“Across our businesses, we have committed $500 million to support our employees through continued pay and benefits where operations have been paused or impacted, and we have committed significant resources to support our customers.”

While he did not go into details about Comcast’s plans for its consumers, Roberts added that he has elected to donate his entire salary to charities currently engaged in COVID-19-related efforts. Per Variety, in 2018, the telecommunications boss took home a salary of $3.2 million and his total compensation for the year was $35 million.

Also pledging their salaries to charity are Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh and president and CEO of Comcast Cable, David Watson. The two execs had a combined salary of $3.5 million in 2018. Roberts’ announcement also listed Jeremy Darroch, the CEO of the Sky Group and Jeff Shell, who was promoted to CEO of NBCUniversal in December 2018.

“We hope in some small way we can make this time easier on our employees, our local communities and our customers,” Roberts wrote. “I don’t know when the worst will be behind us. But I do know that the best way forward will continue to be together.”

Wednesday’s announcements did not specify which organizations would be receiving the donations.

This is not the community-centered initiative the Philadelphia-based telecom giant announced when the coronavirus was officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

On March 13, Comcast announced it would be making its WiFi hotspots across the country available to all. In addition, they decided to freely offer the Internet Essentials service to new subscribers for two months, suspending its regular $9.95 monthly fee. This initiative will help thousands of public school students get access to remote learning opportunities.

Comcast and other internet providers have also suspended disconnections and late fees for the duration of the crisis.