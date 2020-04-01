CNN Host Don Lemon Brought To Tears Over Pal Chris Cuomo Coronavirus Diagnosis

Don Lemon was brought to tears during his evening news show over the COVID-19 diagnosis of his colleague and good friend Chris Cuomo. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon immediately follows Cuomo Prime Time weeknights on the cable news channel.

Don became emotional after a discussion with CNN colleague Bianna Golodryga. The two were speaking about what people can do if they cannot pay their mortgages or rents due to layoffs from the pandemic, reported People Magazine.

“I said I wasn’t going to do this. He’s probably at home laughing at me,” Don remarked of Chris. “He’s going to be fine, we have been talking all day and we are texting and he’s like, ‘People are treating me like I’m dying, I’m not dying.'”

Chris will continue his broadcasts for the network from the basement of the home he shares with wife Christina and the couple’s three children Bella, Carolina, and Mario. He has quarantined himself from his family in the downstairs area of the home until he recovers from the coronavirus infection.

At the end of Chris’s broadcast, he and Don bantered with one another regarding the newsman’s informal attire. The pals regularly exchange offhanded comments as they transition from Chris’s show to Don’s every evening.

“Where’s your suit?” asked Don of his longtime pal, noting Chris was wearing a gray sweater with a zip-up collar and a gray T-shirt underneath.

“I’m too sick. Christina said it didn’t look right for me to be sick in a funeral suit. It’s too much like what I might be buried in,” joked Chris of a conversation he had with his wife.

The offhanded comment was very much in line with the way the two men interact with one another daily.

Don explained he was genuinely concerned when he received a call from his colleague earlier in the day, learning of his diagnosis.

Chris Cuomo posted a video on his Instagram story of a deserted CNN Newsroom, where most of the staff was working remotely on March 28. The news anchor posted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to Instagram on March 31.

In the share, Chris revealed that he had been exposed to people who had tested positive, noting that he had experienced symptoms of fever, chills, and shortness of breath.

Chris’s older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shared his own supportive words for his family member on Instagram as he struggles to stay healthy enough to keep New York and its outer boroughs safe from the pandemic which has ravaged his beloved city.

The governor called COVID-19 “the great equalizer” in his statement and implored his little brother to “stay strong,” calling him a sweet, beautiful guy and his best friend. He also called Chris “New York tough.”