‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Admits That Ex Gary Shirley ‘Saved Her’ During Dark Times

Amber Portwood has been open about the dark times she faced after her arrest and on a new episode of Teen Mom OG, she admitted that it is her ex Gary Shirley who “saved her.”

The mom-of-two was arrested for domestic battery last summer following an argument with her then boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The reality show star reportedly attacked Andrew while he held their young son, James. Following her arrest, Andrew attempted to move out of Indiana and back to his home state of California with the couples son, something that Amber opened up about to her producer.

“When I found out that he was trying to take James away to California, it just killed me. It feels like a train hit you,” Amber said according to a report from PEOPLE.

She then opened up about the fact that she had been losing weight at an alarming speed due to the mounting stress she was under.

In the past, Amber has been open about that time in her life, admitting that, not only did she lose a lot of weight, but that her hair was also falling out.

Amber also talked about the fact that during this dark time, she had suicidal thoughts. Luckily, she had someone close to her that she could turn to who helped her during that time.

“I had a night that was bad when I found out Andrew was trying to take James to California. I called [ex-boyfriend] Gary [Shirley] because the last time I tried to do something I called him and he saved me,” Amber revealed.

“I will always be grateful for that.”

Amber and Gary share an 11-year-old daughter named Leah together. He also spoke out about Amber and being there for her during her dark time, admitting that he cared about her.

“I would hate for something to happen to Amber and it could have been prevented,” he explained to his wife, Kristina Shirley, noting that everything has clearly taken a “toll” on Amber.

Kristina was emotional as she and Amber have grown close over the years. She explained that she was most hurt for the kids who are involved and noted that Leah loves her mom.

“You can’t turn your back on somebody that needs help. It’s tough,” Kristina said.

Amber was able to avoid jail time from her latest arrest by taking a plea deal. She will spend two and a half years on probation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.