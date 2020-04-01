‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Carly Has Questions For Brando As The Two Continue To Connect

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will bring more action involving Carly and Brando. While Brando never intended to make Port Charles his permanent home, Sonny has insisted that he stick around. However, fans think there’s more to this Corbin relative than meets the eye and it seems that if anyone is going to pick up on that, it might be Carly.

Brando was first introduced as the mysterious hero who swooped in and rescued Carly during the ambush by the team working for Cyrus. He supposedly just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and Carly pushed him to reveal enough about himself for her to feel fairly comfortable around him. Now, he seems to be a decent guy who is a bit hesitant to get involved in all of the chaos that typically surrounds his extended family.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shared via Twitter shows a bit of what’s on the way between Carly and Brando. Carly wonders if there is another shoe that is going to drop at some point. This concern of hers may not really have anything to do with Brando specifically. Rather, it seems fairly likely that this is referencing the mob war that has been escalating.

"Is there another shoe and when is it gonna drop?"

Brando doesn’t know anything about what’s next with the mob situation, at least not as far as he’s let on at this point. However, it seems that he has become a pretty decent sounding board for Carly as she works through her worries.

According to SheKnows Soaps, this conversation will be about more than just Carly’s worries. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will be seeing a softer side of Brando. While Brando has been fairly guarded since arriving in Port Charles, Carly does seem to be one person who has made him comfortable enough to open up a bit about who he really is.

Will Carly and Brando end up getting too close to one another, to the point where it becomes a problem in her marriage with Sonny? That certainly is one possibility, and viewers know that Sonny and Carly have had plenty of problems in their marriages over the years. However, there is a lot of other speculation regarding a future romantic partner for Brando.

Brando hasn’t crossed paths with all that many other people in Port Charles yet. However, there has already been some speculation that perhaps he will end up a good fit for Lucas as he moves forward without Brad.

It’s also possible that Brando could also eventually connect with ladies like Maxie, Lulu, or Brook Lynn. General Hospital spoilers note that Brando and Molly will be chatting during Thursday’s episode, as it seems she’ll be asking him for help of some sort.

Is Brando really the guy he’s showing the world right now or is Carly making a mistake in trusting him? General Hospital spoilers suggest that people will be seeing quite a bit more of Brando in the days ahead and it’ll be interesting to see what is in store for this Port Charles newcomer.