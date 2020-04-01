Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Instagram sensation Doina Barbaneagra shared a new social media update on March 30 that stunned her 615,000 followers. The Moldovan model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a new sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy sporty outfit that showed off her assets.

In the snap of the brand new update, Doina was seen sitting on a basketball court somewhere in Vienna, Austria. The overhead shot showed her posing with her legs spread, her hands in between her thighs, touching the ground. She looked at the camera and gave a sultry gaze.

The brunette babe rocked an all-black set that showcased her lean body. The sports bra featured a scoop neckline that showed off a generous amount of cleavage, as well as spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders, accentuating her toned arms. She wore a pair of seemingly high-waisted cycling shorts. The stretchy garment hugged her slender frame like a glove. Its waistband helped highlight her taut stomach. She completed her sporty ensemble by wearing a pair of white socks and trainers.

Doina wore a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, darkened brows, several coats of mascara, warm-toned eyeshadow, and a mauve-colored lipstick. She left her dark tresses loose and styled straight. As for her accessories, the model sported a simple name necklace, a pair of earrings, and a watch.

In the caption of the post, the model asked her fans if they want to join her “play” some “basketball.” She also tagged photographer Mattos Brito De Carvalho in the photo.

Within a day of being live on her social media page, the latest update garnered over 21,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments. A lot of her fans were thrilled about the new post that they flocked to the comments section to let her know they are huge fans. Some followers also took the opportunity to write compliments, while others preferred to drop a combination of emoji.

“The most stunning pic I have seen today. You are so beautiful, Doina,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful from top to bottom. I would come to Vienna to see you, but this coronavirus thing isn’t making things easy,” another admirer gushed.

“You are so stunning in black! I think you look a bit like Selena Gomez, but I think you are prettier!” a third social media user chimed in.

“I like what I’m seeing if you know what I mean. You are so sexy!” said a fourth one.