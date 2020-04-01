Bruna Rangel Lima Slays In Black Booty Shorts & Matching Top: ‘All Ready With Nowhere To Go’

Bruna Rangel Lima took to Instagram to share a hot photo while clad in black booty shorts and a matching bra. The model is currently at home in Boca Raton following the social distancing guidelines. Much to the delight of her fans, the rules have not kept the blond stunner from sharing hot new content on her social media pages, which is what she did earlier today.

In the first image of the double-photo update, Lima posed outside, leaning against a metal security door. The Brazilian bombshell opted to wear a sexy ensemble from Tiger Mist even though she mentioned in the caption that she was ready but had nowhere to go.

The Pisces parted her flowing locks in the middle, letting her curly waves fall down to her chest. She wore a gorgeous foundation as a base for her makeup, filling in her bushy brows and contouring her cheeks with pink blush. Lima also added a dab of lipstick to her slightly open mouth.

In the scorching shot, her enviable figure was on display while she barely covered up in an all-black outfit. Her bottoms appeared to be made of spandex-like material, stopping at her upper thigh and highlighting her killer stems. The model added a cold shoulder top where ample cleavage could be seen. She finished the chic outfit with a pair of strappy black heels.

In the second photo in the set, the 24-year-old faced her derriere toward the camera and her round bottom fell out of the shorts.

In just a few short minutes, the image earned the blonde a lot of love from her fans with over 17,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. Most followers raved over her figure while countless others simply flooded the page with heart and flame emoji.

“Jeez your legs are bloody incredible,” one of Lima’s fans raved alongside a single red heart emoji.

“The fit looks amazing on u,” another fan pointed out, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their kind words.

“Sexy my love I love you baby,” a third fan gushed with a red lip emoji at the end of the post.

The model has been serving up a ton of sexy looks in recent weeks. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the South Florida resident sizzled in a pair of snug, light-wash jeans and a Bang Energy crop top while she was shooting a promo for the energy drink. That clip also earned her a lot of likes and comments.