Laurence Bedard Lounges Poolside While Tugging At Tiny, Red Bikini Strings In Latest Instagram Post

Canadian model Laurence Bedard stunned her fans on Wednesday morning with a sexy new post on Instagram. In a photo on her feed, the blond bombshell rocked a tiny, red bikini that showed off her stunning curves as she sat by the pool. Her fans couldn’t get enough of her killer body.

The photo showed Laurence sitting with her feet in an in-ground pool as she sat on the concrete edge. In the background, what looked to be a hotel or apartment building could be seen with white balconies, as well as a tall tree. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her tan, tattooed skin. She looked ready to enjoy a day outdoors in her skimpy swimwear.

Laurence’s look included a triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The bikini’s plunging neckline barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Laurence’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped string thong. The front of the thong sat low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The loosely tied strings also showed off Laurence’s long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Laurence accessorized her swimwear with a pair of black Aviator sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and a dainty, silver necklace. She appeared to be rocking a makeup-free look, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. The babe’s short, blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back after a dip in the water.

Laurence posed with her legs slightly spread and her back straight. She playfully tugged at her bikini strings, which put her toned thighs further on display, and looked down at the water with closed eyes.

Laurence’s post garnered more than 55,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Natural Beauty at it’s finest,” one fan said with several red hearts.

“Red looks good on you,” another user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning in all of your bikinis I’m sure,” a third user added, referencing Laurence’s caption.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

Of course, Laurence always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, she rocked a corset top with denim shorts, which her followers loved.