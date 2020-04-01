Hobby Lobby Defies State-Mandated Lockdowns To Reopen Stores, Report Claims

Hobby Lobby stores have defied state-mandated lockdown orders and started to reopen stores in places like Ohio and Wisconsin, a new report claims.

The craft and art supplies store has been quietly reopening the stores in states where all non-essential businesses were mandated to close, and have sent a memo to managers telling them how to respond if local authorities question why they have reopened. The memo was obtained by Business Insider, which reported on the store reopenings and a leaked note in which executives wrote that the company “is going to make every effort to continue working the employees.”

The news outlet noted that all 19 locations in Ohio and 17 of the 20 stores in Wisconsin had opened, even though they were still listed as “temporarily closed” on Google. But authorities have also moved quickly to re-close these locations, with police officers forcibly shutting at least one Wisconsin store.

Some store employees also complained that they were not receiving clear communication from store management about what would be happening of when they would return to work.

“Last Monday we closed because we were a nonessential business basically, and that was fine with me,” said an Ohio employee. “Not even four days later, we’re reopened because they’re saying we’re essential now.”

At least 32 states have issued orders for all non-essential businesses to close amid the spread of the coronavirus, and arts and crafts stores have not fallen under the definition of “essential.”

The craft supplies chain had already stirred controversy earlier in March after its billionaire owner, David Green, said that his voice received a message from God to keep the stores opened. As Raw Story reported, the chain sent a letter to employees telling them that the stores would remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak after Barbara Green believed that God wanted it to be that way.

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control,” the letter reads.

“Guide, Guard and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now,” it continued.

The chain had already been criticized for not offering paid sick leave or parental leave to employees. As The Inquisitr noted, Hobby Lobby had contended that it offered other benefits to employees including a high starting salary and Sundays off, but has still been met with protests for employees seeking expanded health benefits.