Maci Bookout Talks Relationship With Ryan Edwards: ‘We Don’t Really Co-Parent’

Maci Bookout is opening up about her parenting relationship with ex Ryan Edwards and it sounds like things haven’t improved too much.

“Honestly, we don’t really co-parent,” Maci admitted to Hollywood Life.

Maci and Ryan share 11-year-old son, Bentley, together. The Teen Mom OG star admitted that she co-parents more with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

“Yeah, we [she and Ryan] don’t have the relationship at all at this point,” Maci explained.

On one of the recent episodes of the hit reality show, fans watched as Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie, celebrated the first birthday of their son, Jagger. They had hoped Bentley would be able to attend the party and Ryan believed his ex was being “difficult” after it was revealed Bentley could not attend. Maci, however, explained in the interview that the invitation had come “too last minute” and that they had already planned a trip.

Hollywood Life asked Maci why she believes Ryan has such a “negative opinion” of her and she shared some of her thoughts.

“Well, I’d say obviously, because we have zero communication, so I think it’s hard for him to get a real look,” Maci said.

According to Maci, the two are not able to speak directly to one another due to the restraining order that she was granted last year.

Despite the fact that they can’t directly communicate, Maci believes that another reason Ryan has a negative opinion of her is that he doesn’t necessarily put in the work to communicate with others who are a part of the situation as well.

“I think to figure out true feelings or true thoughts on something, he’d have to put in a little bit of effort or work when it comes to communication. Not to me, but with people that are in his family, and I’m not sure that he wants to go through the process of getting the information.”

Maci’s latest interview echoes what she has said in the past, stating that she and Ryan don’t have much of a relationship. However, she remains optimistic that could change in the future, noting that having a co-parenting relationship isn’t “unreachable.”

For now, Maci and Ryan’s son continues to spend time with Ryan and his parents.

Maci, though, has not been in contact with Ryan and admits that she can not make an “assessment” in regards to his sobriety. The Teen Mom OG dad has spent time in rehab and even served a jail sentence last year, though these days, he is reportedly sober and doing better. He and wife Mackenzie welcomed their second child together, a daughter, earlier this year.