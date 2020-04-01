Jon Gosselin Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Days After Kate Quietly Turns 45

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star will celebrate his birthday with his longtime girlfriend and some of his kids.

Jon Gosselin is getting birthday wishes on Instagram. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star tuned 43-year-old on April 1, just four days after his ex-wife turned 45, and his sweet greeting from his new love is no joke.

Colleen Conrad, Jon’s longtime girlfriend, shared a sweet photo collage to Instagram as she wished her man a happy birthday. Colleen, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Jon, posted a montage of photos that showed her and Jon out on a date night, posing at celebrity events, ringing in the New Year together and more. The smiling couple looks very happy and in love in the photos.

In the caption to the post, Colleen wrote that the dad of eight is her “best friend” and that she feels “blessed” that he is in her life. Colleen, who has two children of her own, added that the couple will be celebrating Jon’s birthday at home tonight and she told him to have a safe day at work amid the coronavirus health pandemic.

In comments to the post, Jon posted a sweet message back to Colleen.

“Thank you so much, love you every day and I appreciate you so much!!!” the Gosselin patriarch wrote. “We will get through this pandemic together!!! You stay safe as well!!! Day by day!!!

Other fans and followers also wished Jon a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Jon! Glad to see you are doing so well!” one wrote.

Jon is currently estranged from several of his kids amid an ongoing and very nasty custody battle with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. He currently has custody of his 15-year-old kids Hannah and Collin, so they will likely be home to celebrate his birthday with him tonight.

Jon’s photo-filled birthday tribute from his girlfriend is in stark contrast to Kate’s private birthday celebration with six of her kids a few days ago. Kate, who remained single following her Kate Plus Date experiment, turned 45 on March 28.

While she hasn’t posted to social media since October, Kate’s 19-year-old daughter Mady shared some TikTok videos of the other members of the Gosselin family celebrating while quarantining in their Pennsylvania home. The Sun posted screenshots of videos from Kate’s at-home birthday dinner, which Mady captioned, “When you can’t go to a restaurant for your mom’s birthday you bring the restaurant to her.”

Food and a cake with candles can be seen on the table as a still-single Kate celebrates with the kids she has custody of.