Laurence Bédard Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Red String Bikini Bottoms While Lounging By The Pool

Laurence Bédard showed off her incredible bikini body in her latest Instagram upload. The Canadian model stunned her 2.8 million followers with the sizzling snap on Wednesday morning.

The Quebec native was seen sitting on the edge of a gorgeous pool underneath the golden sun in her most recent social media appearance that added some serious heat to her page. She had just her feet in the refreshing water, however, her soaking wet hair that she had already submerged herself completely prior to the photo being taken.

In the caption of her post, Laurence joked that she owned 99 bikinis from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova and she “can’t choose one.” But while the decision may have been difficult as she got ready this morning, her choice of swimwear for the day certainly seemed to get the stamp of approval from her millions of fans.

Laurence slipped into a skimpy red string bikini for her relaxing day by the pool that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showed off her tattooed arms. It boasted a plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, though an ample amount of sideboob and cleavage were still very much left on display.

The blond beauty also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even tinier. The number covered up only what was necessary and allowed Laurence to show off her sculpted legs and pert derriere. She teased her followers by tugging the garment’s thin waistband even higher up on her hips, giving her audience a good view of her killer curves and flat midsection.

Laurence gave her barely-there look a bit of bling by adding a silver bangle bracelet and dainty pendant necklace. She had a pair of black sunglasses perched on top of her blond tresses, which were damp and slicked back to her head. The model also appeared to be going makeup-free.

Fans were far from shy about showing the social media sensation’s bikini-clad new update some love. The post has racked up nearly 31,000 likes in less than one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Laurence was “absolutely stunning and gorgeous and sexy.”

“Red looks good on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Natural beauty at its finest,” commented a fourth admirer.

Red seems to be Laurence’s color of choice lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her going full bombshell in a set of strappy red lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be a hit as well and, to date, has earned over 110,000 likes.