Alexa Collins Slays In Unbuttoned Jeans And Insanely Revealing Crop Top

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap that showcased her incredible body. Though Alexa paired the shot with a topical caption, the picture itself was taken by photographer Joshua Paull, whose Instagram page Alexa made sure to tag in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

The stunner sat in a gray upholstered armchair with tufted details on the back, in a neutral gray room. The simple backdrop allowed her ensemble to truly shine. Alexa rocked a ribbed crop top that looked like a tank top from the bust up, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders and a scooped neckline. The neckline didn’t reveal any cleavage, but the ribbed fabric of the top clung to every inch of Alexa’s ample assets.

The top got considerably more daring, however, as it was majorly cropped and ended an inch or so above Alexa’s breasts. The style meant that a tantalizing portion of her under boob was on display in the look, as well as all of her toned stomach.

Alexa paired the sexy top with light-wash, distressed jeans that she unbuttoned for a truly seductive shot. The jeans were unbuttoned all the way, revealing even more of her toned stomach in a tantalizing move. They also featured distressing on her legs, which gave fans a peek at her toned thighs. The hems were frayed as well, and Alexa had bare feet in the shot.

The blond bombshell’s locks were down in tousled waves, and her makeup featured neutral tones that accentuated her natural beauty. Expertly applied contour sculpted her cheekbones, and highlighter illuminated her face. She had a metallic gloss on her plump pout, and her lips were slightly parted in a sexy expression. She placed one hand on her calf while the other played with her hair, and stared straight at the camera for the smouldering shot.

Alexa’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 3,900 likes within just one hour. It also received 127 comments from her eager fans.

“Wonderful pic Alexa!!” one fan said, followed by two flame emoji.

“Wow you look great as always babe,” another added.

“You are so pretty!” another fan exclaimed.

“This is probably my favorite picture of you of all time,” one follower added.

Even in the simple combination of a white top and jeans, Alexa manages to look smoking hot. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner rocked a different combination with a similar vibe outside. She donned a low-cut white tank that showcased her cleavage and sculpted arms, paired with high-waisted jeans that hugged her curves.