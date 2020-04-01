Allie Auton Sizzles In A Teal String Bikini And Fedora Hat: ‘Missing The Beach’

Allie Auton is missing the beach. The Australian model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to reminisce about her time by the water with a sizzling new photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The steamy new addition to Allie’s account was taken on a beautiful day spent on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Australia. The blond beauty was captured standing in the sand in front of a cluster of large rocks while a tall hill covered in greenery and the cloudless blue sky made up the background behind her. She stared off into the distance with a huge smile on her face, all the while looking smoking hot in a skimpy string bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Allie sizzled in her itty-bitty teal two-piece that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Its triangle-shaped cups were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, though an ample amount of cleavage still spilled out. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The fitness model also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The ruched garment covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, allowing her to show off her sculpted thighs and lean legs. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Allie did not add any jewelry to her barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless physique. She wore a tan fedora hat on top of her platinum blond tresses, which were worn down and cascaded over her shoulder. As for her glam, the model was done up with a simple application of makeup that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Allie’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The eye-popping snap has been double-tapped over 10,000 times within just seven hours of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re literally a queen,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Allie was “every man’s dream girl.”

“Love this color on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunningly beautiful. Wow, you are a ray of light,” commented a fourth admirer.

Allie is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her lounging in bed in a racy set of green lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 21,000 likes.