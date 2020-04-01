NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Target Danilo Gallinari & Bogdan Bogdanovic In Free Agency, Report Suggests

With a 20-46 record and a nearly barren lineup following Andre Drummond’s trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Blake Griffin’s knee issues, the Detroit Pistons were arguably ready to enter rebuilding mode at the time the NBA suspended operations on March 11. But even with the NBA’s free-agent class of 2020 expected to be much weaker than usual, the Pistons could potentially make some big moves in the coming offseason, including upgrading their wing rotation by signing a player such as Danilo Gallinari or Bogdan Bogdanovic, as suggested in a new report.

As pointed out by Bleacher Report‘s Dan Favale in an article published on Wednesday, the Pistons have multiple options in the 2020 offseason, including undergoing a full rebuild, “[shoring] up” the roster to add more talent around a “potentially healthy” Griffin, and employing something in between those two strategies. However, it was noted that Detroit could have a substantial amount of salary-cap space if they retain promising young big man Christian Wood and renounce all their other free agents.

Aside from the frequently offered suggestion that the Pistons could sign Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet in free agency, Favale recommended Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gallinari and Sacramento Kings guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic as two plausible targets that could help Detroit contend in the Eastern Conference after this season.

Although he’s also capable of playing small forward and shooting guard, the 6-foot-10-inch Gallinari has been a key player for the Thunder as their starting power forward, averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists and shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference. He will, however, turn 32 years old in August, with 12 seasons under his belt since he was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hits his 7th triple for a CAREER-HIGH 31 PTS! #SacramentoProud Watch Live: https://t.co/3bTQPOmwYk pic.twitter.com/hwvSmEvWU8 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Bogdanovic has also had a productive campaign for the Kings, with averages of 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and shooting percentages of 43.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, as shown on his Basketball-Reference player page.

Talking about how the Pistons may improve if they sign Gallinari or Bogdanovic, Favale wrote that a top-four finish looks unlikely unless Griffin remains in Detroit and plays as he did in the 2017-18 campaign. He also pointed out that the team has several assets — including up-and-coming youngsters Luke Kennard and Sekou Doumbouya and their first-round pick in the 2020 draft — who could be used as bait if they try to acquire oft-rumored trade targets Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) and Jrue Holiday (New Orleans Pelicans).