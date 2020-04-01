The Weekend, Drake & J. Cole FaceTimed With 11-Year-Old Fan Days Before He Died Of Cancer

An 11-year-old cancer patient name Elijah Patrick Williams passed away last week but not before he was able to FaceTime with The Weekend, Drake and J. Cole. His mother and cousin shared heartwarming video footage on Instagram of him virtually meeting the famed hip hop artists.

On Sunday Elijah’s mother, Kiara Swope, and his cousin Michael Watson II posted a video compilation of the 11-year-old getting to FaceTime with a few of his favorite musicians. Watson’s Instagram post included a photo of his young cousin wearing boxing gloves and a robe outside a ring.

His touching caption revealed that Elijah passed away on Friday after battling cancer over the last three years. Watson then praised The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake for taking the time to call the youngster during his final days and said how much it meant to his family.

“He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

In the first scene of the video the After Hours singer is seen calling in on FaceTime. Elijah is confined to a chair but exclaimed when he realized who was on the screen.

“Whoa!” the young cancer patient said to the 30-year-old artist.

The Weeknd thanked the young fan for choosing him to call in.

“I’m so honored to be one of your favorite artists,” the singer said. “I love you, buddy.”

During the call with J. Cole, Elijah was able to crack a smile for the rapper which put a giant smile on the 35-year-old’s face.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you, man,” J. Cole said in the video. “I love you!”

Video of Drake’s FaceTime call was not captured but Watson did share a picture of the exchange.

According to Billboard, publicists Kathryn Frazier and Krystal Miles were the two responsible for getting the three artists in contact with Elijah so shortly before he passed. His cousin referred to them in his lengthy post.

“A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time,” Watson wrote.

At the end of his post – which received over 3,100 likes – Watson asked followers to send support to Elijah’s mother. Swope thanked the three hip hop artist, and also NASCAR driver Joey Logano, in her post.