Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Excited About New Life In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly “excited” about starting their life together in their new home of Los Angeles, California. The couple formally left behind their status as senior members of the British royal family at the end of March and their Canadian residence, where they had lived since November 2019. They purportedly moved to Meghan’s home state several weeks ago.

“They are positive about the future. It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan have eschewed the formality of royal life in an attempt to carve out a new path for themselves and their son Archie in California. In Los Angeles, they will be surrounded by a community of people, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and an extended group of close friends. Meghan’s managers, agents, and representatives will also be close should the former actress choose to return to her professional career.

Meghan and Harry also posted their last official message to their Instagram account, Sussex Royal, on March 31, sharing a message of thanks to their 11.3 million followers for a shared commitment to spreading good in the world.

The couple stated they looked forward to “reconnecting” with their followers soon. Comments were turned off so fans could not leave their own opinions on the post.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization,” a spokesperson said in a statement released via Buckingham Palace regarding the couple’s immediate plans, as reported by People.

Harry and Meghan made the stunning announcement on January 8 of their intent to step back from their roles as senior royals. They also expressed an interest in becoming financially independent of the monarchy. This means the couple will no longer receive funding from British taxpayers. Harry and Meghan are now allowed to earn their own money and can organize their own charitable foundations separate from their work within the monarchy.

One of Meghan’s newest projects was voice-over work for the new Disney conservation film Elephant, which will be released to Disney Plus on April 3. This job could be the first of many in the entertainment industry for the couple, who will likely parlay their celebrity into new business opportunities moving forward.