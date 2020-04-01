Samantha Rayner Slays On The Beach In A Strapless Snakeskin Bikini

Samantha Rayner is reminiscing about warmer days on the beach.

The Australian model shared a throwback snap from a past vacation by the ocean to her Instagram page today that was an instant hit with her 686,000 followers. In the photo, Samantha was seen standing in the sand just a few feet away from the gorgeous blue water that gently floated into the shore. She gazed at the camera with an alluring stare as the breeze lightly whipped through her long, light brown tresses.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Samantha’s certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation looked nothing short of stunning in a sexy, strapless bikini that hugged her voluptuous curves in all of the right ways.

Samantha stunned in the black-and-white two-piece that boasted a bold, snakeskin pattern that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a strapless, bandeau-style top that showcased her toned arms. The number fell low on her chest, leaving her decolletage completely bare and flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage.

The Aussie bombshell also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took her beach-day look to the next level. The garment had a daringly high-cut design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs that were coated in a layer of sand, while its cheeky style gave her audience a good look at her pert derriere. It also featured a thick, curved waistband that sat high-up on the model’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

Samantha’s only accessory for the day was a dainty navel ring that just barely peeked out over her swimwear to give her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her long hair down and perfectly parted in the middle and sported a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, red blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

The skin-baring new addition to Samantha’s Instagram page proved to be popular with her fans. It has racked up over 20,000 likes within just five hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the beauty’s bikini-clad display.

“You are goals,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Samantha a “goddess.”

“Obsessed with this kini,” a third follower commented.

“Wow. You are the most beautiful girl in the world. Really,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Samantha seems to tantalize her followers no matter what she wears, even if it’s something from the men’s department. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a baggy pair of men’s sweatpants while flashing her chiseled abs in a tiny white crop-tpo. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 25,000 likes.