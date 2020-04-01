Janet Jackson Reveals She Almost Shaved Her Head During Emotional Response To Viral Video

Music icon Janet Jackson responded to an emotional viral post on Instagram and admitted that she started to cry. Within the caption, she also revealed a decision she almost made during an old tour.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker reacted to a video that has caught the attention of many by Instagram user “trillcami,” who had shaved her head prior to the upload and was seen shaving her eyebrows in solidarity with her sister, Gaby.

Jackson re-posted the clip to her page and shared a long caption to show her support. She also revealed that she also wanted to shave her head on the “janet.” tour.

“This made me cry. I was actually going to shave my head for the janet. Tour and was going to talk to all the kids to do the same. I love a bald head, especially on a woman I think it’s beautiful! You and your family are in my prayers. Stay positive Stay strong. You’re so beautiful,” she said.

Jackson urged for her 4.4 million followers to show their support by commenting with a love heart emoji.

In the span of 20 hours, her fans watched the clip more than 357,000 times and helped it rack up over 79,000 likes and over 8,400 comments.

“Praying for her and her family. Positive vibes only,” one user wrote.

“This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in a long time,” another devotee shared.

“That would have been SO bad*ss if you shaved your head for the janet. tour. I would have loved that,” remarked a third fan.

The original post has been watched over 2.4 million times, gathered in 776,000 likes and over 40,600 comments within six days.

Jackson isn’t the only high-profile celebrity it has caught the attention of.

“Don’t Stop The Music” songstress Rihanna expressed her love in the comments section as well as Michael B. Jordan and Claire Holt.

Jackson is no stranger to using her celebrity status on social media as a way of spreading positive energy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper praised the brave people who are trying their hardest to protect, serve, and provide for everyone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed thousands of people around the world.

The humble star took a moment to recognize those who are working hard to prevent the virus from spreading further. The living legend took the time to post a long message to show her gratitude toward those who aren’t able to self-isolate during these manic times.