Sommer Ray Sizzles In Minuscule Black Two-Piece For Massive Throwback Photoshoot On Instagram

Sommer Ray took some time during her quarantine on Monday evening to look back at a sexy photoshoot in the water. She shared the photos, in which she rocked an incredibly tiny, black bikini that showed off her curves, on her Instagram feed. Her fans couldn’t get enough as she showed off her fit body from every angle.

The black-and-white photos showed Sommer standing in a pool as gentle waves rippled around her, though it’s unclear exactly where the photoshoot took place. Sunlight shined down from off-camera, reflecting off the water and washing over Sommer’s tan body. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear, which did her nothing but favors.

Sommer’s look included a black, halterneck top with a giant cut-out that plunged into her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display as she turned for different angles.

Sommer’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on the Sommethings Box founder’s waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The thong cut also showed off her incredibly fit derriere and muscular legs.

Sommer accessorized the bikini with several bracelets, a hair tie, and rings. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, and a dark lipstick. Her long, brown hair was soaking wet and fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

Many photos showed Sommer standing in the water with her back to the camera so fans could catch a glimpse of her round booty. She looked over her shoulders as her hair fell in her face. In one image, the babe leaned over what looked to be steps leading into the water, causing her cleavage to spill out further.

Finally, another handful of photos showed Sommer sitting on the pool’s edge as she arched her back in a way that flaunted her figure further. She played with her hair, bit her thumb, and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 1 million likes and nearly 8,5000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the stunner’s followers expressed admiration for her beauty in the comments section.

You are the prettiest,” one fan said.

“You do be hitting different in b&w,” another user added.

That’s not the only treat that Sommer gave her fans on Monday. Earlier, she shared a video in which she worked out and tanned simultaneously in a neon green swimsuit.