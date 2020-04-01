Ellie Gonsalves Rocks Short Khaki Shorts & Pets Baby Goat In Cute New Photo

Ellie Gonsalves took a break from modeling today and opted to show her beauty in another way, visiting the zoo while wearing some fabulous, short khaki shorts. The Aussie-born beauty is most well-known for flooding her Instagram feed with bikini-clad photos, but she also serves as an ambassador for Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, a nonprofit that was established by Steve and Terri Irwin back in 2002.

The latest add to her feed is just what fans needed to put a smile on their faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the gorgeous new shot, the blond cutie knelt down in front of a wooden enclosure at the zoo where a baby goat was sticking his head out of the fence. The model held him under his neck, turning around for the camera and flashing her pearly whites. The 29-year-old wore her long locks slicked back in a high bun, leaving a few loose tendrils to frame her face.

For her trip to the zoo, Ellie rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included dark eyebrow filler as well as smoky eyeshadow and liner. The actress also put some blush on her cheeks in addition to a streak of highlighter. The beauty added a matte lipstick and accessorized with a pair of small earrings. She looked casual in a top that was embroidered with the Australia Zoo logo on her left sleeve, adding a pair of short khaki shorts that flaunted her lean, tan legs. She completed her outfit with white sneakers.

In the caption, Ellie told her “fam” that she was presenting them with a photo of a baby goat. The update has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s earned her a fair share of attention from her fans. Some commented on how cute the furry little animal was while many others raved over her beauty.

“Awww great pic beautiful smile!!! stay safe,” one of the model’s fans wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You look so cute babe,” a second admirer added.

“You look gorgeous,” another social media user wrote with the addition of a heart-eye emoji.

