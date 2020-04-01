Olivia Mathers Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini During Bahamas Getaway

Model Olivia Mathers took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in yet another skimpy swimsuit. On Wednesday, she uploaded a collection of three videos that saw her rocking a blue bikini while she enjoyed some down time in the Bahamas.

Jessica did not say when she videos were taken, but she indicated that they were from a previous trip she made to the tropical locale. She also said that the cliips were filter-free.

The beauty’s bikini was made from a blue silky fabric — and it was skimpy. The top had narrow cups that exposed most of her chest. The bottoms were also revealing, with thin strings that sat high on her hips.

In the first clip, Olivia was standing on the beach with the ocean behind her. She faced the camera, showing off her fabulous figure. The stunner added some sex appeal by tugging on the strings of the bottoms while posing with one leg out to the side. She then looked at the camera and turned sideways, giving her fans a good look at her backside. She fluffed her hair and struck a pose while flaunting her perky booty. She looked over her shoulder at the camera and tugged on her bottoms a second time before tossing her head back with a laugh.

The remaining two videos showed Olivia swimming in the clear water. One video caught her swimming from behind and showed her as she rose up out of the water and turned to face the camera. Soaking wet, she looked gorgeous in the bathing suit as she wiped the water from her face.

The second clip saw her from the side as she swam under water. The camera was closer to her body, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs and long, lean legs as she swam.

Hundreds of Olivia’s fans flocked to the comments section to tell her how amazing the videos were.

“So angelic, sublime divine beauty,” gushed one admirer.

“This looks like a dream,” commented a second Instagram user.

“All kinds of fantastic,” said a third follower.

“Looks so so amazing!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Wherever she may be or whatever she might be wearing, Olivia always manages to pull off a chic look. Most of the time, she delights her admirers with snapshots that show her looking incredible in two-piece bathing suits. Earlier this month, she shared a snap that saw her in an orange bikini.