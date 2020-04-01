Jen Selter Goes Makeup Free In Vulnerable Instagram Post

In her latest Instagram post, fitness model Jen Selter got open and honest with her 12.8 million Instagram followers in a vulnerable post. While many of Jen’s recent updates have shown her having a blast doing silly things and sharing at-home workouts and healthy recipes with her followers, her latest post suggested that it hasn’t always been easy to be quarantined.

Rather than flaunting her sculpted physique in skintight workout gear, Jen wore an oversized gray long-sleeved top that covered up her chiselled abs and sculpted shoulders. Her long brunette locks were pulled atop her head in a messy bun, with tendrils and strands escaping throughout. She had one hand raised to partially cover her face, but fans could see she wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. Her face looked somewhat puffy, as though she may have been crying, and her nose was slightly red. Her skin and eyes were still gorgeous, but the stunner looked as though she had been experiencing a tough time.

Though Jen didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate the location, the picture appeared to have been snapped in the hallway of her home, with white walls as well as a gorgeous painting with dark tones visible behind her in the frame.

Jen paired the simple shot with a long caption that spilled all her feelings to her followers. She mentioned that, while she tries to stay positive, there are times when she breaks down. She also encouraged her fans to reach out if they were having difficulties coping with the current situation in the world, and that it was “ok to not be ok.”

Her fans absolutely loved the vulnerable post, and it racked up over 189,900 likes within just 18 hours. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to make their thoughts known as well, and the post received 4,956 comments within less than a day.

“You’re brave for showing your vulnerability,” one fan commented.

“You are the only Instagram influencer that I follow and this is the reason! You are so strong and genuine and are an amazing role model! Stay strong and safe,” another follower added.

“Sending lots of positive vibes and love to you,” one fan said.

“Beautiful post I think you look so beautiful with no makeup,” another added.

While her latest post was more of a heartfelt message, Jen has been trying to bring some joy and positivity into her audience’s lives by sharing silly content. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a short video in which she rocked a colorful unicorn robe while dancing around her living room with a bowl of popcorn in her hands.