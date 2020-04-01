Kayla Moody Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny Crop-Top And White Thong: ‘Happy Hump-Day Everyone’

Kayla Moody celebrated hump-day with a racy new Instagram post that is proving hard to be ignored.

The American model took to her account on Wednesday with a tantalizing new set of photos that were an instant hit with her 694,000 followers on the social media platform. The images captured Kayla posing outside on top of a plush, orange couch that was decorated with striped throw pillows.

Kayla was seen sitting on her knees with her back to the camera in the first of the duo of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze down at her curvaceous booty, which was left exposed almost in its entirety in a minuscule white thong. The model just-barely abided by Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines in the barely-there undergarment that covered up only what was necessary. This, however, was just the beginning of Kayla’s NSFW showing of skin.

In the next photo, the hot military wife propped one of her sculpted legs up on the back of the couch and turned her body toward the camera to give her audience a look at the rest of her phenomenal figure. The move revealed that she had ditched her bra underneath the impossibly tiny, sheer crop-top she was sporting, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and underboob well on display that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. She rested one hand on her hips as she stared down the camera, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Kayla did not add anything else to her risque ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless figure and killer curves. She wore her platinum blond tresses down in bouncy curls that fell messily over her shoulders. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, light brown eyeshadow and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation some love for the latest addition to her feed. The double Instagram update has racked up over 8,600 likes within its first hour of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Kayla’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful, and a beautiful body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kayla was “absolutely perfect.”

“Love waking up to these photos every morning. Brightens up my day,” a third admirer commented.

“Your best post yet,” a fourth follower quipped.

Kayla has been flooding her fans with a slew of skin-baring snaps lately. Just yesterday, the model dazzled them again with another sizzling snap that saw her ditching her top and rocking a pair of curve-hugging leather leggings. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 16,000 likes and 400-plus comments.