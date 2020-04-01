Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Breast Implants With Throwback Bikini Photo, Says She Wants Them Removed

Chrissy Teigen shared a throwback photo on Instagram in celebration of getting breast implants 10 years ago. In the comments she revealed that the coronavirus outbreak had delayed a surgery to get them removed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic many celebrities have used social media to stay connected with their fans while being self-isolated. The Cravings author is known for being candid with followers and this recent throwback post revealed more than her curvaceous figure.

In the post the model included two pictures of her wearing a white lacy bikini on the runway. On her right wrist she wore a turquoise bracelet that matched her earrings that were slightly covered by her long brown hair. Teigen had her hands on her hips in the first photo as she posed to her side, and the second photo was a straight-on shot that showcased her curves.

Her caption mentioned this marked a decade since she got breast augmentation and also made mention of changing her teeth. Over 950,000 people hit the “like” button on the sultry picture set and more than 4,700 left comments. Although many of her 28.8 million followers commented on the throwback shots the majority of the focus was on her caption.

As reported by Love B. Scott, high-profile female comedian Whitney Cummings wondered why the 34-year-old had left the implants in for over a decade.

“Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!” Cummings asked in the comments.

The social media star revealed that she was eager to have her implants removed but would have to wait till after the coronavirus pandemic to have the elective surgery performed.

“Yes dude and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh.”

Other female celebrities showed their support for the revealing post as well. Both Paris Hilton and Lisa Rinna left emojis, plus Kim Kardashian commented with a series of laughing emojis. The cookbook author replied to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star by telling her she attended this fashion show.

“You guys were at this show!!! It’s why I was listed as ‘model walks runway’ no one cares about me bahahahahah,” Teigen joked.

Some fans wondered about the second part of the model’s caption which mentioned her teeth. This caused confusion in the comments as a few fans thought Teigen needed to get her teeth removed.

“She got veneers that’s what happened to the teeth lol people are funny so confused,” a follower commented to clarify things.