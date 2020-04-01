Cyn Santana Shows Off Voluptuous Curves In A Tight Black Mini Dress

VH1 vixen Cyn Santana recently tantalized her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update. The Love & Hip Hop star showcased her killer curves in a scandalously short black mini dress that was made for her body.

The dress she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Cyn made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She posed on a leopard-print ottoman in front of a plain white wall, with rich brown hardwood floors underneath her feet.

In the first snap, Cyn perched on the ottoman and angled her body so that it was visible in profile. She rocked a skintight black mini dress with long sleeves that clung to every inch of her voluptuous curves. Her ample assets were visible in the shot, and she had kicked her shoes off so that she was in bare feet. Her curvaceous thighs were on display as she sat on the ottoman, arching her back slightly to emphasize her rear. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in a sleek style as she glanced over her shoulder.

In the second snap from her update, Cyn switched up her pose, turning so that her body was facing the camera. She braced herself on the ottoman with both hands, showing off her long nails, as she crossed her legs slightly in a seductive pose. Her legs were on full display, and she even showed off a delicate anklet she wore on one ankle. The position emphasized her hourglass curves, and her hair looked sleek and silky in the shot.

Cyn didn’t make eye contact with the camera, instead gazing down for the sexy shot. She had a vibrant pink hue on her slightly parted lips that drew attention to her plump pout.

Cyn paired the smoking hot snap with a cheeky caption that referenced dinner plans, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 64,900 likes within just 12 hours, and also received 565 comments within the same time span.

“Very gorgeous woman,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“If given the chance, I would treat you like a queen,” another fan added flirtatiously.

“Dinner? You a whole snack,” another fan said, referencing Cyn’s caption.

While her skintight black mini dress was sexy, Cyn took things to a whole different level with another recent post. As The Inquisitr reported, the bodacious bombshell shared an Instagram update featuring several snaps in which she rocked a sexy purple lingerie set from Rihanna’s line, Savage X Fenty.