‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Steffy & Zoe Team Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 6 promise a little fun when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) team up, per She Knows Soaps. The two young women may be able to revamp the Intimates line with new and exciting ideas.

Steffy & Zoe Bond

According to The Inquisitr, Steffy and Zoe will continue to bond after the disastrous wedding. Zoe surprisingly asked Steffy to be her bridesmaid, and she agreed to be there for her on her big day. After Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was outed at his wedding, Zoe goes back to work. She’s grateful that she still has a job after being unemployed for several months and still enjoys modeling.

Steffy and Zoe will initially talk about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) illness. They find it very strange that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) have put aside their relationship to be there for Sally. Now that everything is out in the open, they don’t understand why Flo hasn’t moved back in.

Steffy’s not Flo’s biggest fan, but even she has to admit that the blonde is being very generous. Of course, both she and Zoe are rooting for Sally to make a miraculous recovery.

Steffy & Zoe Team Up

Steffy and Zoe have formed a strange bond as they both have been hurt by Thomas in different ways. It also seems as if they’re the only ones left with their eyes on the prize. Steffy wants to win the upcoming Forrester Creations’ fashion show and has turned to Zoe for help.

Steffy’s lead designer, Sally, apparently has a terminal illness. Hope For The Future’s head designer, Thomas, is missing in action after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) exposed him as a fraud. With both designers out of action, it seems as if everybody has forgotten about the fashion competition. But since Steffy needs the funding to continue with the line, she will make work of finding some novel ideas.

The soap opera spoilers tease that while Hope is enjoying her time with her family, Steffy will focus on her goal at hand. And since Sally can no longer help her with her line, she will listen to Zoe’s pitch.

Zoe has been one of Forrester’s top models since she arrived at the fashion house. She may be able to help Steffy revamp her line and give her some advice to make it more relevant to the younger crowd. And with these two at the helm, one can only expect some fun and laughter as they get to work.