Adrienne Bailon Wears Ripped High-Waisted Jeans & Oversized Shirt In Quarantine

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share with followers what she is wearing at home during her quarantine. The former 3LW member is known for her outfit posts via social media and hasn’t disappointed with her latest upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white T-shirt. Bailon paired the item of clothing with high-waisted light blue jeans that had rips in the knee area. She tucked her T-shirt into the garment and wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved cream shirt. Bailon sported her long curly brunette hair down and accessorized herself with a gold watch, bracelet, and small necklace with a circular pendant. She opted for a glossy lip and black mascara for the occasion.

In all the photos, Bailon posed in front of a plain white backdrop.

In the first shot, she was captured from the knees up. She directly faced the camera and raised both her arms beside her. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress pushed her hair over to one side and stared into the camera lens.

In the next slide, she was photographed from head to toe. She was snapped from the side and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. Bailon held onto her shirt and was caught barefoot.

In the fifth and final frame, she raised one leg and placed her hands to her hair. Bailon looked in front of her on her left with her lips parted and showed off her side profile.

For her caption, she told fans that these images were taken by her husband, Israel Houghton. She put the hashtag “#StayHome,” which a lot of high-profile celebrities are urging their followers to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“I LOVE YOUR HAIR SO MUCH!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You have the best style, even when you stay at home. You still look effortless and put together,” another devotee shared.

“You make any outfit look good!” remarked a third fan.

“Girl, your hair is so gorgeous! I wish mine was naturally curly,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white crop top and spotty skirt while in Italy for a summer vacation. She paired the ensemble with flip-flops and accessorized herself with a large hat and wrapped a small bag around her body.