Kathryn Freeman Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Tiny Bikini While Eating Breakfast

Kathryn Freeman is a celebrity trainer and life and relationship coach, according to her Instagram bio. She often takes to the social media site to post inspiring workout videos and motivational messages for her 1.5 million followers. On Wednesday, April 1, the fitness coach posted a video of herself eating breakfast while dressed in a bikini.

The brunette beauty is featured in the video wearing a multi-colored bikini covered in intricate designs. The string top leaves a generous portion of her chest exposed, giving her followers a close-up view of her cleavage. Her muscular arms and toned tummy also draw the eye as she dances in the video while showing off her breakfast. The Instagram sensation has her long, curly brunette locks pulled up into a high bun with a couple of loose strands falling around her face. She completes the poolside look with black mascara and pink lips.

In the video, Kathryn sits close to the camera, filming herself from the waist up as she sits outside. Viewers can see a stone wall and palm trees in the background. She holds up a plate full of food as she takes a couple of bites. It appears that she is eating an omelette, bacon, and hash browns. The trainer doesn’t speak in the video but bops along to music playing in the background.

In the caption accompanying the short video clip, Kathryn encourages her followers to implement a morning routine, especially during the massive shifts that most people have experienced, presumably due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she acknowledges that getting up earlier is not necessarily required for those locked in their houses, she stresses that having a good morning routine can be beneficial. In addition to shifting the mind from yesterday into a new day, a morning routine also gives people control over themselves.

Kathryn ends the caption with a call for her followers to “rise up” and create their own vibe to set the tone for the day. She tells them to rest, workout hard, eat well, and set goals to be successful.

In the comments section of the post, Kathryn’s followers praised her for her motivational message and appreciated her inspirational posts.

“Queen!! GOD bless you!! Im your number one fan or something like that lol,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Thank you for the words of encouragement,” another fan commented.

“You’re always such a beautiful classy sophisticated fun loving smart lady,” one other follower chimed in.