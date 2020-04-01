Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Sexy Lingerie With Scandalous Strap Detailing

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a smoking hot snap in which she rocked skimpy lingerie. She included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and posed near a couch or chair in front of a plain white wall.

The simple backdrop allowed her sexy ensemble to be the focal point of the shot. Nicole showcased her curves in a scandalous lingerie set from the brand Missy Empire, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bra was feminine and classic, with blush pink lace cups and a thin black band along the bottom to add a hint of contrast. The cups featured lace trim along the top, and the soft hue looked incredible against Nicole’s sun-kissed skin. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, and she drew even more attention to her chest by accessorizing with a pendant necklace.

While the top was feminine, the bottom of the lingerie set had a bit more of an edge. The main component was a small triangular patch of the same fabric as her bra, a soft pink hue. However, the bottoms also featured black straps that stretched over her hips and criss-crossed her stomach to go around her waist. Additional straps were attached to the sides that went over her hips, extending down her thigh almost like a garter belt, with her thighs encircled by two straps of black fabric.

The bottoms had a bondage-inspired vibe that gave the look a majorly scandalous vibe, and also accentuated Nicole’s hourglass physique and toned thighs.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down her shoulders in casual, tousled waves. Her makeup was simple yet stunning, with a soft pink hue on her plump pout and just enough eye makeup to emphasize her gorgeous gaze.

Nicole’s followers loved the sexy update, and the post racked up 336 comments and over 23,400 likes within just nine hours.

“You’re too perfect,” one follower said.

“Looking beautiful,” another added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous absolutely amazing,” one fan commented.

“The perfect woman,” another fan added.

Even when she’s simply staying at home, Nicole finds way to tantalize her eager Instagram followers with smoking hot updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a post captioned “iso life,” referring to self-isolation. In the update, she rocked a sexy black lingerie set that left little to the imagination and highlighted her voluptuous curves.