Kate Beckinsale’s Strange Twist During Cuddle Time With Her Adorable Dog

Kate Beckinsale shared a video of cuddle time with her adorable dog to Instagram that had a strange twist. The adorable and fluffy Pomeranian is the star of the show as the actress’s four-legged pal named Myf lounges with her dog mom in an up-close and very personal clip.

The stunning actress is not completely seen in the video. Rather, it is a look at a moment in time shared with her pooch, one of several furry friends the actress regularly features on social media.

In the short video, Kate shows herself cuddling with the animal, but only a tiny bit of her body is seen. That would be her posterior, which Myf delicately sniffed in the clip before raising her head in appreciation.

For the caption, the actress remarked that she made her puppy happy by allowing her to sniff her bottom as a “treat.”

Myf’s full face is seen in the video. The actress’s fingers are seen as she scratches the top of the dog’s head, in between her eyes. The dog closed her eyes during the scratch and then, Myf took a sniff and happily panted with her eyes wide and bright.

The funny video reminds everyone that it is the little things in life that matter the most, even if it is via allowing animals to smell your scent during a pandemic.

Animals are known to be great stress relievers and cuddling with pets is one way to relieve any anxiety during an uncertain time such as this coronavirus outbreak, helping to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, reported Health.com.

Kate also features her stunning cat Willow regularly on her Instagram as seen in the above post.

Fans of the actress, who has appeared in the Underworld series of films as well as Pearl Harbor, Serendipity, Total Recall and The Only Living Boy in New York, appreciate the love she showers on her furry friends, thanking her for the daily posts and the smiles they deliver.

“Dogs are the best companion to have right now during these ruff times,” quipped one of Kate’s 4.1 million followers.

“You truly are the most hilarious and down to earth person ever Kate :)” remarked a second fan of the actress.

“What my dog does to my cat before she’s had enough and whacks him,” joked a third follower.

“Is that why the pup looks so happy??” questioned the fourth fan.