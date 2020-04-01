Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Burgundy Sports Bra & Black Shorts In ‘No Equipment’ Workout

Kayla Itsines posted her daily workout video on social media platform Instagram this Wednesday in which she demonstrated a no equipment workout for her 12.4 million followers.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a burgundy sports bra with thin criss-crossing straps across her upper back. The top leaves a bit of toned tummy on display while allowing her followers a view of her sculpted back muscles as she moves through the exercises. Kayla pairs the bra with high-waisted, tight-fitting spandex shorts that extend down to the tops of her thighs and emphasize her gym-honed backside and legs.

The gym buff added a pair of white sneakers and a black exercise watch to complete the look. She scooped her long, brunette tresses up into a high ponytail to keep them out of her face and added a touch of black mascara and glossy lips.

The workout takes place in a studio with wood floors. Kayla performs the exercises on a gray exercise mat, using just her own bodyweight for resistance. The no equipment workout consists of two circuits, each containing four different exercises. The video shows the trainer demonstrating each one, allowing her followers to model her movements and follow along at home. In the caption of the video, Kayla outlines each exercise and tells her followers how many reps they should do of each.

In the first circuit, Kayla begins with 12 reps of in and out squat jumps. She moves on to inchworms for a total of 15 reps. The next exercise is the reverse lunge — Kayla advises 20 reps total with 10 on each side. The final exercise in the circuit is the broad jump for 10 reps.

The second circuit includes 24 reps of the sumo squat pulse, 15 reps of the glute bridge, 20 reps of calf raises, and 20 lateral lunges with 10 on each side.

The fitness trainer challenges her followers to complete as many rounds of each circuit as possible in seven minutes before taking a 60-second rest. They should then repeat the circuit.

In the caption of the workout video, Kayla tells her fans that the SWEAT app where she hosts her videos has partnered with the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. She announces that new members will get to try out the app for a full month of free access in an effort to help women around the world stay strong.

The video earned over 16,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first few hours of being posted.