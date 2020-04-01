Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Gets Soaking Wet In White Bra & T-Shirt At The Beach

Diana Maux looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. The Colombian hottie left very little to the imagination when she took to the beach. Her fans definitely had no complaints as she treated them to a rather risqué pic.

It seems as if Diana was feeling the heat because she got soaking wet when she took to the beach. The fitness model wore the bare minimum as she cavorted and played in the waves.

The hottie wore a sopping white t-shirt and bra that clung to her sexy figure as she enjoyed her time at the beach. The low-cut t-shirt showed off her ample cleavage that appeared to be straining against the confines of her tiny bra. The saturated top covered her stomach and ended mid-thigh, allowing her followers a glimpse of her muscular legs.

Diana didn’t have a care in the world as she gleefully smiled at the camera. She wore her long brown hair in cornrows and allowed the braids to fall down her back and shoulders. The Latina babe also wore a full face of makeup. She wore a bold brow, thick black mascara, blusher, and nude lipstick. Her natural-looking makeup enhanced her pretty facial features.

In her caption, Diana encouraged her fans to be resilient. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social media star has taken to Instagram to urge her followers to carry on with a healthy lifestyle. In the past couple of weeks, she has ramped up her home exercise routines and shared her workouts with her fans.

Diana has more than 500,000 followers who regularly check in on her page. They seem to love Diana’s energy and infectious smile. She has also been candid about her struggle with her own weight as a child and many fans resonate with her message about loving your body no matter where your weight is at.

One of Diana’s hashtags for this specific post is #vitaminsea referring to the health benefits that the ocean has to offer. But it seems as if her followers think that she is tonic enough. Diana’s followers loved the offering and the image has already accumulated more than 5,000 likes. Some of her followers even took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“Looking so good beautiful????wish you a great day,” complimented one fan.

“You look like such a blast to be around,” another follower opined. And with her cheerful disposition and “let’s go” attitude, it’s not hard to see why Diana keeps reeling in the fans.