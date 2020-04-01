WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To People Sneezing

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, ex-WWE superstar Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper) appeared in his second vignette for the company, one that was seen as a jab at WWE chairman Vince McMahon due to the multiple references to his supposed personality quirks. While rumors have suggested that certain people weren’t too happy about the apparent parody of McMahon, one of his other ex-employees recently went on record to corroborate previous claims that the WWE boss truly doesn’t like it when people sneeze in his presence.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., former WWE backstage producer Arn Anderson recalled on the latest edition of his Arn podcast that there was a time when he witnessed someone sneezing in front of McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer, who joined AEW’s backstage team last year, said that he initially thought McMahon’s purported distaste for sneezing was merely a joke — until he saw how angry his former boss was upon seeing this happen.

“If you could have seen fire or a dagger coming out of somebody’s eyes, it would’ve come out of Vince’s eyes. As I saw things, a person coughing, sneezing or maybe they just came in the door and looked bad, sweating or pale, and the looks that they got, I had a whole different mentality and thought process on that, he would look at these people like he wanted them dead.”

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..? EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

As cited last year by the New York Post, there may be a reason why McMahon hates it so much when a person sneezes — speaking to Barstool Sports, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, explained that the WWE chairman “doesn’t like anything he can’t control.” The outlet also quoted current Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman, who recalled in 2010 that McMahon feels the same way when it’s he himself who sneezes, as he could lose focus for about 20 minutes because of how upset he is with being unable to control his sneeze.

In his podcast, however, Anderson shared that he has a different view on the matter. The wrestling veteran explained that as he sees it, employees who sneeze at work should be commended for showing up despite feeling ill. This, he said, is consistent with the old rule in the wrestling business, where people are expected to “make the show no matter what.”

While Anderson expressed disappointment that McMahon doesn’t seem to value how these employees made some sacrifices to go to work, the Four Horsemen legend concluded his discussion of the topic by saying he eventually accepted that this quirk is part of what makes the WWE chairman who he is.