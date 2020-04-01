Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Keeps Her Enemy Close

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 2 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make a rather surprising decision. Instead of trying to keep Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) apart, she will decide to keep her enemy close, per Courier Journal.

Sally Overhears A Conversation

Wyatt now believes that everything is out in the open. He has convinced Sally to stay at the beach house so that he can look after her because she’s terminally ill. He also informed Flo, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) had forced Sally to tell him the “truth.”

Little does he know that Sally is not dying. She found out that she had been mistakenly diagnosed but carried on pretending that she is dying to stay close to him. She and Dr. Escobar had struck a deal that Sally would help her get into the fashion industry if she would just keep quiet about her condition.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will overhear a conversation between Wyatt and Flo. They will make plans to enjoy some time together again. After all, they haven’t been seeing each other since Sally moved into the beach house. Of course, this will upset Sally. She wants to get back together with Wyatt and wants him to spend as little time with Flo as possible.

Sally Keeps Her Enemy, Flo, Close

Instead of attacking Wyatt and Flo by accusing them of not caring about her, she will employ another tactic. She will send Flo a sweet gift to get on the blonde’s good side. The last thing she needs is for Flo to become antagonistic toward her and to convince Wyatt to put her out of the house.

Sally needs to gain Flo’s sympathy and convince her that they’re friends. The redhead wants to maintain a friendly relationship so that Flo will go out of her way to keep Sally happy. Sally knows how to play Flo while trying to steal Wyatt from her at the same time. She’s hoping to fool Flo for as long as possible.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Flo will be touched by the gift. However, this won’t keep her from stopping by Dr. Escobar’s office later this week. She’s determined to find out about Sally’s condition and if there’s anything they can do to help her.