Devon Windsor Poses On Her Knees In A Strapless White Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled in a white bathing suit.

Devon Windsor showed off her flawless model body in a sizzling new shot posted to Instagram this week. The hot photo, which appeared to be a throwback and was shared on March 31, showed the stunning Victoria’s Secret model as she rocked a strapless white swimsuit that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The 26-year-old lingerie model seriously wowed fans as she showed off plenty of skin in the upload, which was posted online by the official account of her eponymous swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

In the snap, the beauty changed up how she sunbathed as she relaxed by the swimming pool.

Devon sat up on her knees while she posed with her front facing towards the wooden sunbed and placed both of her elbows on the top of the furniture, which was covered by a towel. She then rested her chin in her hands while she looked out into the distance.

The star — who recently sported a skimpy bikini for a fitness challenge with her husband, Johnny “Dex” Barbara — had her long, blond hair, which appeared to be wet, slicked back and away from her face as it flowed down her back.

As for her skimpy swimwear look, Devon wowed in her all-white number. The bathing suit was strapless and stretched across her chest to show off her décolletage and her bronzed tan.

The chic one-piece also featured a piece of material that stretched across the hips to create a cut-out design and reveal even more skin, as well as her long and toned legs. The swimsuit also flashed plenty of her pert booty.

She kept her eyes shielded from the beating down sun with a pair of white framed sunglasses on her eyes. The stylish eyewear had a silver chain that fastened on either side which wrapped around the back of her neck.

Devon kept her accessories to a minimum and only appeared to sport two pairs of smaller stud earrings in her ears.

She posed somewhere very tropical for the photo. The star was surrounded by green foliage, including a tall palm tree, while the stunning blue ocean water could also be seen in the distance behind her.

Devon Windsor Swim captioned the photo with three blue heart emoji, but didn’t confirm where the snap was taken.

Devon regularly serves as a model for her line as well as creating the styles behind the scenes.

Another recent photo shared to the swimwear brand’s official account showed the blond beauty as she posed alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae.

That time, the twosome wowed in skimpy bikinis, one in white and one in black, as they walked through the ocean in see-through cover-ups while holding the reigns of two horses.