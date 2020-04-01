Carrie Underwood Wows In Skintight Leg Sculpting Leggings

Carrie stunned as she showed off her toned legs in a new photo.

Carrie Underwood put her very fit and toned legs on show this week in a pair of all-black, skintight leggings. The mom of two gave fans a look at all her hard work in the gym in a new photo. In the caption, she revealed that she was finding ways to stay “productive” while she complies with the stay-at-home order placed on millions across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Carrie had her long, blond hair straight and down in the snap shared to her Instagram account on March 31. In it, the 37-year-old country superstar — who recently joked about how “annoying” her husband and youngest son were while in lockdown together in an adorable video — could be seen taking a look at a row of clothes on a rack while she worked on her athleisure brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood, from home.

Carrie kept things casual but athletic in the photo. Though her legs were fully covered by her leggings, the bottoms perfectly hugged her curves to highlight her firm calf muscles and rock-hard thighs.

The beauty paired the leggings with a white jacket that was unzipped past her chest to show off a blue top underneath. She also rocked a chunky black smartwatch on her left wrist with dark nail varnish on her fingers.

On her feet, the “Drinking Alone” singer wore black sneakers with a chunky white sole while she held up a long-sleeved top in gray marl.

Despite the lockdown, she told her 9.5 million followers that she was “trying to stay productive” while remaining indoors with her family.

Carrie also told her fans about the pair of skintight leggings she wore that made her legs look super toned, confirming that she sported the Power Sculpt Leggings from her Dick’s Sporting Goods line.

The comments section of the photo, which has received more than 54,000 likes in the first nine hours since she uploaded it, was filled with praise for the talented singer.

“Best workout clothes ever!! You look gorgeous,” one person told Carrie.

A second called the star “beautiful.”

Another Instagram user called the beauty “gorgeous” with a crown and an angel emoji.

The photo came shortly after Carrie gave fans another look at what she’s been doing amid her extended stay at home while she and her family ride out the coronavirus pandemic together in Tennessee. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared an adorable video to Instagram stories that showed her 1-year-old son Jacob trying to help her while she vacuumed.