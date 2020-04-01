Lala Kent Says It’s All ‘Onward & Upward’ From Here After She Threatens To Remind Raquel Leviss Of Her ‘Place’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star promises things get better between her and the SURver.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she’s sorry for how she treated Raquel Leviss on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show. The former SUR hostess posted an apology to Instagram after another fight scene between the two co-stars was shown, and she promised that things will only go up from here.

One week after she apologized for calling Raquel “dumb” in a past argument, Lala was seen trying to put her onetime nemesis in her place in the Vanderpump Rules episode “Prank Wars.” In a scene set at a girls’ wine night at Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s house, Lala aggressively told Raquel to stay in her lane as she brought up a prior argument the two had about Raquel’s boyfriend, James Kennedy, and a male friend who is obsessed with him, per TooFab.

When Raquel tried to interrupt her, Lala fired back.

“I’m speaking, let me finish. I think you’ve forgotten your place, but I’m gonna remind you.”

Lala then compared Raquel to a Chihuahua on her “most vicious” day before telling her the following.

“I’m a pit bull, b*tch. I’m a Michael Vick fighting dog!”

In a confessional, Raquel noted that Lala preys on her vulnerability.

“It’s a very bully thing to do,” Raquel said. “If we don’t all agree she’s a bully, we can all agree she’s a b*tch.”

Lala and Raquel aren't done working through their issues on a new episode of #PumpRules! pic.twitter.com/ReRFTdDih8 — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 31, 2020

In a post to Instagram following the episode, Lala admitted that the fight wasn’t a good look. She also praised Raquel for her line about her in the confessional interview.

“Raquel, I’m sorry I’ve been an a**hole,” Lala captioned a pic of the two. “‘If we can’t all agree Lala’s a bully, we can all agree she’s a b*tch.’ This had me rolling. Nice work on that bite. It’s onward and upward from here, I promise.”

In comments to the post, several fans were confused as to why Lala was being so aggressive to Raquel in the first place. Others accused the Vanderpump Rules star of apologizing to Raquel because she’s getting hate online. But other fans defended the Give Them Lala Beauty founder with the assumption that she’s trying to look at everyone she hurt before she got sober and just thinks Raquel should hold James accountable when it comes to what he tells her about his drinking.

Meanwhile, in comments on Raquel’s Instagram page, Vanderpump Rules fans praised her for how she reacted to Lala’s bullying behavior, with many saying she handled the verbal attack with class.