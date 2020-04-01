Rita Ora Shares No-Makeup Photo In A Plunging Sports Bra & Skin Tight Leggings

Rita ditched the make-up as she slipped into her revealing workout gear.

Rita Ora put her natural beauty on full show in a stunning new snap shared to social media this week as she gave fans a look at her toned body in her workout wear. The “How To Be Lonely” singer sizzled in the hot new shot posted to her Instagram account in the early hours on April 1 as she rocked a plunging sports bra and a pair of skin tight leggings.

The singer and actress glowed as she ditched the cosmetics while sitting on the floor of her home while she longingly gazed out a window.

Rita made the most of the natural sunlight as she rested on her legs with her booty on the floor and legs bent to her right-hand side. She propped herself up on her left hand while she showed off her multiple tattoos up her arm.

As for her revealing workout wear, Rita flashed plenty of her décolletage as she slipped into a plunging black crop-top style sports bra.

The all-black look featured thin straps that stretched over both of her shoulders while she flashed her impressive all-over tan for her more than 16 million followers.

Rita — who recently shared a sizzling snap of herself getting wet in a revealing red bikini as she reminisced about “happier days” — paired that with a pair of skin tight light blue leggings which were pulled up high past her hips.

The curve-hugging look stretched all the way up to sit in line with her bellybutton and highlighted her very slim waist as she flashed her abs for the world.

The former America’s Next Top Model host accessorized her exercise look with several necklaces and bracelets.

Rita rocked several different bracelets on her right arm and sported a range of gold necklaces around her neck, including one with a large crucifix pendant.

The beauty left her hair as natural as her face. Her blond hair was tousled on the top of her head as she looked off into the distance.

The star appeared to be obeying the stay at home order placed on millions of people across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak. The snap was seemingly taken at Rita’s home while she sat in front of a piece of wooden furniture and a light green door frame with several panes of glass.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the British star.

“So beautiful sis,” one fan commented with two eye heart emoji.

Another Instagram user called the 29-year-old beauty “perfect.”

“Beautiful girl,” a third comment read.

Rita’s no-makeup upload has received more than 308,000 likes in the first five hours since she shared it to her account.