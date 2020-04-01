Lindsay Lohan Is Releasing New Music For The First Time In 12 Years

A 30-second clip posted to Twitter and Instagram gave fans a sneak-peek preview.

Lady Gaga recently announced the postponement of her new album, but Lindsay Lohan is filing the void. At noon on Tuesday, March 31, the actress posted “I’m Back!” to Twitter and Instagram indicating she is releasing new music in the not-so-distant future. The short message was accompanied by a 30-second clip that gave her fans a quick preview of what is to come, according to Cosmopolitan.

While the details such as the title of Lohan’s new music are still secret, fans can already pre-save the music in Spotify. That means it will be waiting for her biggest fans right in the music library once it is released. Until her new music appears there, consider hitting ‘refresh’ repeatedly on the short sneak peek.

Lohan had responded to a post in January suggesting the release might come at the end of February, yet nothing has been unleashed on fans just yet. No matter what the excitement level, the news is certainly surprising after a hiatus that spans nearly a third of her life. Whether it is a single song or an entire album, whatever Lohan releases will be her first in 12 years. The last full album Lohan released debuted almost 15 years ago. Avid fans would likely say whatever is ahead is long overdue.

To make the new music, Lohan signed a new contract with her original music label, Casablanca Records. Though choosing this record label is not a new move for Lohan, fans still do not know what to expect from the pop singer. Her new music could be quite a surprise if Lohan evokes a different genre. Listeners calling for music similar to her original albums, however, are likely hoping for an ultimate throwback, which could prove comforting during these uncertain times.

Some fans have responded with three-alarm enthusiasm.

LINDSAY LOHAN IS COMING! I REPEAT: LINDSAY LOHAN IS COMING BACK! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TaSCtT8uj9 — Cady Heron (@realcadyheroin) March 31, 2020

Others have posted comical videos thanks to the timing of the release as the world is in crisis due to the novel coronavirus.

lindsay lohan before tweeting her return to the music industry amidst the global chaos pic.twitter.com/8Regi2F7S3 — chase (@cfree94) March 31, 2020

Those who are thoroughly in-tune with the dramatic pop star just think she is living up to her own image.

Lindsay Lohan making her music comeback during a world-wide pandemic is the most Linday Lohan thing Lindsay Lohan has ever done. pic.twitter.com/CrTbOmSDh6 — MATTHEW ???? (@TheRealSteele) March 31, 2020

Amid the worldwide pandemic, other stars like Rihanna have delayed releasing new music. In fact, Rihanna has not debuted new music in more than four years, according to Cosmopolitan. While we know Lady Gaga put off the release of her new album due to the coronavirus crisis, it is still unclear as to why Rihanna is withholding her new songs. Though the attempt to keep the public’s focus on staying safe as the coronavirus continues to spread, those trapped at home under social distancing guidelines are clearly ready for a distraction.